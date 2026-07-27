The star of the action series Reacher is not interested in being less angry about Donald Trump.

Ritchson, 43, appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, where host Dax Shepherd tried to persuade him that “resentment” was not the way to go. Ritchson then launched into his second furious rant about the president in the span of a week.

“Could you go all the way to letting go of the resentment?” Dax Shepherd asked the actor. Ritchson grimaced.

“No, I don’t know, man,” he said. “I can let go of the resentment and then what does that do for the world? It allows these predatory f---ers to just continue. Look at the politics that we deal with right now. The White House is in ruins—a f---ing UFC cage on the Lawn. And you just do it. You just f---ing do it and nobody says anything and no consequences!”

Alan Ritchson plays the title character, Jack Reacher, in the Amazon Prime Video action series “Reacher.” David Livingston/David Livingston/Getty Images

He continued, “So I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f---ing guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have. And I’m supposed to let that go. And then what? It f---ing still exists. So, no, I’m not good at letting go. I f---ing hate it. I hate that that s--t still lives in the world unabated, unchecked, unresolved, uncleansed.”

The star has drawn criticism from conservative fans of his Amazon Prime show for his criticism of Trump and Trump-supporting Christians. He has only doubled down since, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal,” he said in the same interview. “I don’t understand it.”

On Friday’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Ritchson addressed why it was such a passionate subject for him, particularly in the context of redactions in the DOJ’s Epstein files release, which included interviews with an anonymous woman who accused Trump of assaulting her when she was 13 years old. Trump has consistently denied the allegations.

“Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?” Ritchson said, calling for people to be more fired up. “These f---ing rapists—We’re just cool with it? That b---h has the keys to the nuclear. He’s all up into 13-year-olds. Dude, what? Go to jail!”

Donald Trump has caused tensions between Washington and Tehran by threatening an attack on Iran. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Shephard told Ritchson on Monday’s Armchair that letting go may do the actor some good.

But Ritchson insisted that the emotion serves a beneficial purpose. “I have used the resentment that I probably have not let go of and turned it into motivation to accomplish things that I think benefit other people,” he replied. “It becomes motivation and grit and drive to make the world a better place, in a real meaningful way.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.