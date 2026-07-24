Reacher star Alan Ritchson, whose action-packed crime thriller series on Amazon is known to attract conservative viewers, refuses to back down from his furious criticism of Donald Trump.

Ritchson, 43, blasted Trump on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on Thursday, where he said the person with “the keys to the nuclear” is “all up into 13-year-olds.”

The 6′3″ action star made his passion for holding the “pedophiles” he claimed run Washington accountable clear. “Everybody else should feel like I feel the world,” he said, arguing people should be “mad about the way things are and the abuses that are happening.”

Ritchson has been vocal about his criticisms of Donald Trump. Happy Sad Confused/YouTube

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Epstein files contained FBI interviews from a woman who accused Trump of assaulting and raping her when she was 13 years old in 1994. The woman was interviewed by the FBI four times in 2019, but Trump was never criminally charged in connection with her claims and has denied the allegations. The White House called the allegations “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence.”

Ritchson was unconvinced as he continued his rant on Thursday. “The f---ing Epstein files! Goddammit, where are they?” he went on, getting heated. “It’s a f---ing law, f---ing show it. You f---ing pedophiles. I shouldn’t say f--- because I’m Christian. And people are going to be like, ‘How can he say f--- and he’s a Christian?’ Because that is something that should make you want to say f---!”

The actor added that he would happily expose the redacted names of the alleged perpetrators in the Epstein files himself. “This is my f---ing politics, dude. I would f---ing railroad these f---ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. Yeah, dude. Two seconds. F---ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in, b----, move! Give me the f---ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.”

Alan Ritchson plays the title character, Jack Reacher, in the Amazon Prime Video action series “Reacher.” Amazon Studios

He continued, “Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f---ing rapists. We’re just cool with it? That b---h has the keys to the nuclear. He’s all up into 13-year-olds. Dude, what? Go to jail!”

The action star has been at odds with his conservative fans since a 2020 photo of him wearing an “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” T-shirt resurfaced in 2024.

The National Fraternal Order of Police slammed Ritchson for the photo and called him a “useless Hollywood actor” who is “virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers.”

The actor only doubled down in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can’t really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me.”

The DOJ's Epstein file dump contained disturbing allegations against Trump. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“We should completely reform the way that we do it,” he added at the time. “I mean, you shouldn’t have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who’s armed with a deadly weapon.”

When it came to Trump, the star was equally frank, telling the site that supporting him contradicted his Christian faith. “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal,” he said in the same interview. “I don’t understand it.”