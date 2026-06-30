Shock New Details on Trump Sex Accuser, 13, Revealed

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump when she was 13 years old has gone into hiding over fears of retaliation.

A family member of the woman, identified only as Jane Doe 4, has come forward to The Guardian to say that the alleged victim has resorted to “staying off the grid” and away from the Trump administration amid the fallout from allegations that resurfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The news comes one day after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s final appeal to overturn a jury’s finding in civil court that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll. On Wednesday, the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, must unredact the FBI’s Epstein files or enter an argument as to why he should be allowed to keep their contents hidden and protect his boss from further recriminations.

Jane Doe 4 alleges she was abused and trafficked by Epstein, and that the disgraced financier took her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Trump when she was about 13 years old in 1984. The White House has described the allegations as “total baselessness,” a view it says is supported by the fact that the Biden administration was aware of the claims but did “nothing with them.”

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The woman was interviewed four times by the FBI in 2019, when Trump was serving his first term, soon after Epstein was arrested on federal child sex-trafficking charges.

There is no indication that an official investigation into the allegation involving the president was conducted.

“Trauma is brutal. Chronic trauma destroys,” the relative said, adding that Jane Doe 4 has suffered abuse since early childhood. “She’s coping as best she can.”

A redacted FBI report released as part of the botched release of the Epstein files revealed that the woman told interviewers Trump had forced her to perform a sexual act on him and punched her in the side of the head after she allegedly “bit the s--t out of” his penis.

Trump is then alleged to have yelled, “Get this little b---h the hell out of here,” according to an FBI memo detailing one of Jane Doe 4’s interviews.

Donald Trump has long denied being involved or even knowing about his former close friend Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The woman also alleged that she was assaulted multiple times by Epstein in South Carolina, as well as by a third man identified by The Post and Courier as businessman Jimmy Atkins.

The Post and Courier, which reviewed handwritten interview notes from Jane Doe 4’s FBI interviews, was unable to corroborate any of her allegations involving Trump.

There is also no evidence that Trump and Epstein were friends as far back as the early 1980s, when Jane Doe 4 alleges Trump assaulted her in a “very tall building with huge rooms.”

Last week, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Blanche to release unredacted versions of files already made public by the DOJ or explain why the department should be allowed to keep them secret. The DOJ was also ordered to release interview notes related to Jane Doe 4’s allegations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast that accusations from Jane Doe 4 are “backed by zero credible evidence.”

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Leavitt added.

“As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”