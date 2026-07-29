MAGA Melts Down at Action Star After Humiliating Trump Diss

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has infuriated MAGA voices after claiming President Donald Trump is “raping the world” during a new podcast.

Ritchson, 43, has become one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of Trump, 80, despite the fact that his action thriller series on Amazon has a fanbase of conservative viewers.

Last week, Ritchson referred to the president and the Epstein files on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, alleging that the person with “the keys to the nuclear” is “all up into 13-year-olds.”

It was a reference to allegations from FBI notes released in March where a woman claimed Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1984, when she was 13, and Trump forced her to perform a sexual act on him. Trump has denied the allegation.

Alan Ritchson at Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The action star doubled down on slamming Trump on a new episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, following a conversation about holding onto anger and resentment that turned political.

“Look at the politics that we deal with right now,” Ritchson said. “Like, the White House is in ruins, a f---ing UFC cage on the lawn. And like, you just do it! You just f---ing do it! And nobody says anything!”

Trump held a UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House lawn on June 14, the president’s 80th birthday.

“What are we doing?,” Ritchson continued. “And there’s no consequences...I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f---king guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have, and I’m supposed to let that go? And then what?”

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in 'Reacher'. Amazon Studios

He added, “It f---ing still exists. So, no, I’m not good at letting go. I f---ing hate it. I hate that that s--- still lives in the world, unabated, unchecked, unresolved, uncleansed.”

The actor then moved on to slam the Catholic Church for “predatory behavior” and said its victims are “unheard, unseen.”

Alan Ritchson on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. YouTube

Ritchson’s remarks were called out by many MAGA voices, including former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo, an outspoken fan of Trump.

“Alan Ritchson has decided the best use of his time is to attack Trump, and to throw a few jabs in at Catholics for some reason,” Sorbo wrote on X.

Kevin Sorbo blasts Alan Ritchson's anti-Trump comments. X

“You’d think he’d be smart enough to keep his mouth shut because fans of Reacher happen to also be right-wing. But nope.”

Another frequent Trump defender, former Lois & Clark star Dean Cain, posted on X that Ritchson needed some “Trumpenol,” and recommended he “take the whole bottle.”

Alan Ritchson has pushed some MAGA buttons. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

American filmmaker and comedian Mike Binder flagged a possible backlash to Ritchson’s comments.

“Why would he p--- off half the public as he builds a career?” he posted on X, claiming he was “mouth-sh---ing in some interview.” Binder said, “I felt bad for him but worse for the folks that bankrolled him.”

Conservative podcast host Tim Pool, who shared a clip of Ritchson’s comments from right-wing outlet Breitbart news, posted on X, “Its wild how many of these people can’t articulate why they are mad.”

Ben Foster, Jack White and Alan Ritchson at the "Motor City" New York Premiere held at MoMA on July 13, 2026 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

One X user and Reacher fan with the handle Trump2028, tagged Amazon Prime Video and added, “I’ll quit watching the show. Alan Ritchson no longer embodies Jack Reacher.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Ritchson for comment.

Ritchson is promoting his latest movie, Motor City, where fellow Trump-hater Jack White served as the music director and score composer for the revenge drama set in 1970s Detroit.

Despite a $30 million budget, the well-reviewed indie film opened with just $1.6 million last weekend.

The Reacher star has been at odds with his conservative fans since a 2020 photo of him wearing an “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” T-shirt resurfaced in 2024. “That was a tragic case,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

The action star’s comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he claimed he would “get those Epstein Files out in two seconds” if he was in the White House, were refuted by the Trump administration.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast, “Alan Ritchson is a talentless hack who clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”