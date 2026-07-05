Trump’s Rocker Foe Goes Scorched Earth on MAGA

Jack White has used his Instagram platform to hit back at MAGA in a Fourth of July message to fans.

The “Seven Nation Army” writer and singer—formerly one half of The White Stripes, but now a solo artist—has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is a long-time, vocal critic of President Donald Trump and MAGA.

On Saturday, he posted a section of a Jasper Johns painting, “Three Flags,” with a lengthy caption about the nation’s birthday.

Johns’ painting, created in 1958, was an attempt to force the viewer to re-examine the flag and view it—and perhaps also the nation it represents—differently.

“Happy 250th to America! And even more importantly, the concept that America is a possibility, a promise of an attainable ideal, all things achievable in the pursuit of happiness and true freedom,” White began.

Jack White's post on Instagram calling Trump a tyrant. Jack White/Instagram

“I believe in the rock and roll band in the garage, the protest in town square, the drive-in theater, the workers on the way to the car plant, the melting pot and the integration of faiths, Woodie Guthrie and Leadbelly, Thanksgiving dinner, the soup kitchen feeding the homeless, the sunrise in the Grand Canyon and the building and climbing of the tallest sky scrapers,” he wrote.

Before concluding his post, White, 50, added a strong message against the Make America Great Again movement, which is largely aligned with Trump.

“I leave you with a reminder: MAGA doesn’t own our flag and never will, and definitely not on this anniversary of a nation currently in peril that was founded on the indelibly human right, duty, and endeavor to fight against tyranny and the current tyrant we suffer under today,” he concluded, in a strong condemnation of Trump and his policies.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A tyrant is, of course, defined as a ruler unrestrained by law or constitution.

“The current tyrant we suffer under today,” as a reference to Trump is in keeping with White’s previous descriptions of the president as an “obvious fascist” and “wannabe dictator.”

This week it could also be a nod to Trump’s recent outbursts over the Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship, which is in the Constitution.

Trump, 80, raged over the court’s ruling and declared he would simply legislate around the nation’s founding document to achieve his desired outcome.

Trump furious about the Supreme Court's decision on birthright citizenship. Truth Social/Donald Trump

It is not the first time the 12-time Grammy winner has come for the president or his base. In 2024, White sued over the usage of “Seven Nation Army” by the Trump campaign.

He used Instagram to deliver that message, too, posting: “Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others).”

The White House, in response to one of White’s many attacks, described the acclaimed artist as a “washed-up, has-been loser.”