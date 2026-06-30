Megyn Kelly Melts Down at Trump Justices for Killing His Birthright Plot

Megyn Kelly went into a tailspin after conservative Supreme Court justices broke ranks to strike down his bid to end birthright citizenship.

The conservative pundit, 55, fumed at the conservatives who joined liberal justices in a 6-3 vote rejecting Trump’s efforts to limit birthright citizenship, ruling that he lacked the authority to override the longstanding principle that nearly all babies born on U.S. soil are Americans.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, which was backed by liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as Trump appointees Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. Ultra-conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito dissented, signaling they would have overturned a century and a half of citizenship rights.

The Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

“The 14th [Amendment] was never intended to allow any non-citizen to confer citizenship on her child (& thereby skip the line) by delivering the baby here. This Court majority - esp the squish conservatives - all too afraid of being called ‘racist’ to find accordingly,” Kelly wrote on X.

She proceeded to make five other reposts and posts on the topic, including one from Fox News reporter Bill Melugin claiming that he “saw a lot of women who were very obviously in late-term pregnancies who were crossing the river illegally, likely knowing that giving birth on U.S. soil would immediately give their child U.S. citizenship.”

Megyn Kelly wasn't happy with the Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship. Megyn Kelly on X

Kelly also endorsed an idea proposed by former federal prosecutor William Shipley, who floated terminating a woman’s visa if she becomes pregnant, and requiring medical care providers to report positive pregnancy tests.

“This is the way,” she wrote.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee argued that “we’re going to need a constitutional amendment” to keep Trump’s bid alive, but Kelly didn’t seem optimistic.

“It takes 38 states. We’ll never get that. We needed this Supreme Court to have courage,” she said.

Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, which he signed the day he returned to the White House, argued that “the privilege of United States citizenship does not automatically extend to persons born in the United States.”

But Supreme Court justices held that, under the 14th Amendment, “children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States and are citizens at birth.”

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to “every free-born person in this land,” Roberts wrote. “We keep that promise today.”

Just a day earlier, Kelly lashed out at Roberts and Barrett for siding with liberals in a separate ruling allowing states to count mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but arrive afterward.

“Why are they always so wiggly?” she said on her podcast. “Amy Coney Barrett is a turncoat. She’s constantly siding with the left. John Roberts, obviously, and he is pursuing the wrong agenda as chief justice.”