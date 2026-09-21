Fox News Host Hits Vance With Brutal On-Air Swipe

Fox News dealt JD Vance a cruel blow by cutting off live coverage of a vice presidential event on Monday because he wasn’t saying anything newsworthy.

Vance spoke in Greensboro, North Carolina, at a rally supporting Republican candidates battling it out in the must-win state.

After initially carrying Vance’s speech live, the network broke away from the coverage just after 1 p.m. with America Reports co-anchor Sandra Smith pulling the plug.

“You have been listening to vice president Vance talking to voters ahead of the midterms... we will bring you right back to this rally if he starts to make news,” she said, before pivoting to the UN General Assembly.

Vance, whose speech ran almost 30 minutes, was cut off by Fox just eight minutes in.

The network did not return to his live speech.

The snub came as Vance was ramping up to launch into an attack on Democratic candidates but even Fox News felt the comments were boring and predictable.

“This November, the Democrat Party is running candidates for Congress who...” Vance said before he was muted.

On X, footage of the snub began circulating shortly afterward, with many users speculating that Fox was sending a message to the Trump administration about the president’s crackpot media ban.

One of Trump's attacks on press coverage he doesn't like. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“What Trump did was so outrageous that even his favorite channel, Fox News, cut him off,” one user said, replying to the clip.

On Friday, a petulant Trump, 80, announced he was banning CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House.

Reporters from the networks had their badges confiscated and were barred from the building on Saturday morning.

On Monday, networks announced they would not participate in the White House TV pool while the ban was in place.

The three affected networks said they would sue, citing the First Amendment.

Trump speaks to members of the press as he arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, while he travels to attend a campaign rally supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The pool boycott meant that when Trump made an announcement at the White House Monday afternoon, no one recorded the event, and even Trump-favored networks like Newsmax couldn’t cover him.

“On SOME level, they must recognize the attack on journalism and this is how they are fighting back. I’ve never seen the president or vice president basically get the ‘yeah whatever’ treatment and cut off. Fox News did that. FOX. That’s insane lol,” wrote another X user in response to the clip.

Vance was in Greensboro less than a week after Trump visited North Carolina, with the GOP locked in a tight race to retain the Senate seat of Trump critic Thom Tillis, who announced his retirement in June after clashing with the octogenarian president.

His replacement, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, is running against former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.