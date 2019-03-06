Fox News Host Jesse Watters Confuses Gayle King for Robin Roberts, Gets Corrected on-Air
MIX UP
Fox News host Jesse Watters mistook ABC's Good Morning America host Robin Roberts for CBS This Morning host Gayle King on Wednesday. Watters made the mistake while live on-air discussing the recent interview by King with R&B star R. Kelly, who is facing multiple sexual abuse allegations. King impressively kept her composure while Kelly shouted that he was an innocent man. “Hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the [Jussie] Smollett fiasco, ” Watters said, referencing an interview between Roberts and Smollett on Good Morning America. He was then quickly corrected by his co-host Dana Perino: “That was not Gayle King, Robin Roberts did the Smollett interview.” Watters responded: “Oh I knew that... Sorry for Robin Roberts out there, I apologize.” Later in the segment when the hosts held up white boards for a lightning question and answer round, Watters wrote on his: “I'm sorry Gayle & Robin.”