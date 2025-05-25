Media

Fox News Host Apologizes to 'Entire World' for Cable News Chaos

“The Five” star admitted she’s aware the industry enrages viewers.

One of Fox News’ top stars acknowledged how toxic cable news has become—and admitted she’s part of the problem.

Jessica Tarlov, the liberal panelist on Fox’s top show, The Five, asked Larry Sabato, the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics founder and director, what issue enraged him the most.

“I watch more TV news than I ever have before,” he said on the Prof G podcast, which Tarlov co-hosts. “TV funnels what’s selling on social media, I think, more than the reverse. That makes me rage.”

Tarlov said she is part of the problem.

“It does,” she said. “As someone who’s on cable news, I apologize to the entire world for what we export.”

"The Five" panelists.
Jessica Tarlov of Fox News' "The Five" admitted cable news can enrage viewers. John Lamparski/Getty

Neither Fox News nor Tarlos responded to an immediate request for comment. Sabato also did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Sabato laughed at Tarlov’s remark, saying during the Friday interview that the main issue is social media’s dominance of political discourse. “There’s nothing we can do about social media,” he said.

“The one thing I’ve been waiting for that I was promised as a young person was a time machine,” he added. “We still don’t have one, cause I’d love to go back and make it impossible to create social media. I don’t know how I do it, but I would try to do that.”

Multiple cable news hosts have rebuked the sector in recent years as some have left the industry.

Former NBC News anchor Chuck Todd said last month that cable news "stopped being informational."
Former NBC News anchor Chuck Todd said last month that cable news "stopped being informational." William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Chuck Todd, the former NBC News anchor who hosted Meet the Press before leaving the network earlier this year, told Mediaite last month that he had grown demoralized by cable news’ content.

“I had it on in my office all the time,” Todd said. “But most cable news felt like a whole bunch of people trying to game an algorithm. It stopped being informational.”

Former Fox News and NBC star Megyn Kelly said on podcast The Megyn Kelly Show last year that, after watching cable news during the election, she was sad to see that “nothing’s changed.”

“The people don’t look as good—that’s changed,” she said. “But they’ve changed nothing. They’re having the same stilted, guarded, fake conversations that last four minutes long with, like, the stupid panels. It’s amazing how out of date they are.”

