Fox News host Johnny “Joey” Jones says Donald Trump must do a better job talking about immigration because it seems the Democratic Party is gaining ground on the issue.

“The Trump administration has to do a better job of messaging,” Jones told his colleagues on The Big Weekend Show with Tomi Lahren.

“Not taking advantage of, not lying about, and not exaggerating,” was his advice. “Simply sitting there and telling that story, and telling it loud and proud, and getting the victims of illegal immigration, to get those people’s stories told.”

Under Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security has led the MAGA administration's nationwide deportation drive. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

More broadly, Jones said media attention focusing on protests at ICE facilities is allowing Democrats to foster public sympathy for migrants swept up in the MAGA administration’s ongoing nationwide purge.

As part of those efforts, the White House has dispatched ICE and Border Patrol agents to several Democrat-controlled cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Hosts over at Fox worry the hype is backfiring, with Democrats increasingly taking control of the narrative. Daniel Boczarski/Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for No Kings

The presence of federal troops has seen top-ranking Democratic figures blast the president for both the forcefulness of his campaign and, more generally, for perceived executive overreach.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has compared the MAGA administration’s use of ICE agents to facilitate its anti-migration crusade to Nazi Germany.

Fellow network mainstay Lahren seemed much in agreement with Jones’ comments Sunday, suggesting in turn the MAGA White House focus on migration more generally, rather than on the statistically very limited number of cases in which migrants have been shown to commit violent crimes.