Fox News Host Thirsts Over Trump, 80, for Performing Basic Function

Donald Trump’s favorite television network’s praise has become more lavish after his big birthday.

Fox News anchor John Roberts lavished the president, 80, with compliments during a Monday broadcast—simply for walking in a straight line.

“The fact that he can even walk, Peter, given all he’s been through in the last 24 hours, I think really is quite remarkable,” Roberts, 69, remarked to correspondent Peter Doocy, 38, adding that the president must be “beyond exhausted.”

Trump appeared sluggish and grumpy in France on Monday. LUDOVIC MARIN/via REUTERS

Before touching down on Marine One in France for a G7 event on Monday, the president had “been through” a controversial UFC event held in honor of his 80th birthday on Sunday.

The White House’s first-ever sporting event also drew a host of high-profile attendees, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

From there, the president boarded Air Force One and traveled straight to Switzerland, lumbering down the stairs to take Marine One to Evian, in the French Alps, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. The president’s sluggish arrival did not go unnoticed, nor did his unusually limp handshake with Macron, 48.

Trump was forced to take his time as he walked down the airstairs. Martial Trezzini/Pool via Reuters

“Get a load of Trump’s drowsy body language during this Macron meeting,” independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

However low-energy he might have been, Trump mustered up the strength to gloat over the reportedly $60 million UFC cage match the previous night, even going so far as to claim that it was more popular than the World Cup.

“I called last night, very late last night to congratulate you because a French fighter won. I don’t know, is that maybe more important than the World Cup?” Trump told Macron. “To some people it might be.”

Trump also asked Macron if he watched the fight. The French politician admitted he did not watch it live but claimed he caught some parts of it.

Melania Trump also made an appearance at the tacky event for her husband's birthday. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC