Laura Ingraham: I’m Boycotting Airbnb to Support White Nationalist Ally Michelle Malkin
Fox News host Laura Ingraham declared this week that she will boycott Airbnb in light of the vacation rental company’s decision to boot far-right columnist Michelle Malkin after she attended a November 2021 hate fest. “I’m not using Airbnb. Bye,” the Fox host said during her Tuesday radio program while joined by her “dear friend” Malkin, who at one point was a frequent Fox News guest. “I’ve used them before, not going to use them now.” The radio segment was first spotted by Media Matters. As first reported by The Daily Beast, Airbnb company spokesperson Ben Breit said of its Malkin ban: “Consistent with our policies, if we become aware of users who are members of or are actively affiliated with hate groups, we remove them from Airbnb.” Ingraham is the latest Fox News star to come to the defense of Malkin, an author and columnist who has aligned herself with the extremist right, including white nationalists, antisemites, and neo-Nazi groups. Last week, Fox’s most-viewed host, Tucker Carlson, went after Airbnb’s decision, branding it political retribution for “guilt by association.”