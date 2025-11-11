Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Trolls Trump to His Face Over White House Gold
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has asked Donald Trump if his beloved gold White House decor came from a chain store. Trump was interviewed on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, with the conservative host even interrupting the president when he veered off topic. However Ingraham released a preview of an “exclusive White House tour” due to air on her program on Tuesday night. In the clip shared on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon, Ingraham and Trump are walking around the gold-tinged Oval Office. The 79-year-old has filled the historic room with gold appliques, gold-leaf edging and gold urns and plaques. Trump told the host, “You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” as they stared at the gold picture frames and detailing. “There’s no paint that imitates gold,” he added. Ingraham then asked the president, “So these aren’t from Home Depot?” Trump replied, “Nah, this is not Home Depot stuff.” The conservative host was seemingly referencing an internet conspiracy theory that was spawned from footage of her earlier Oval Office video in March. Social media detectives zoomed into some of the appliques on the Oval Office walls and found ones that look almost identical on sale at Home Depot for $58.