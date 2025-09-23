Fox News host Laura Ingraham sounded an ominous warning over the Trump administration’s link between Tylenol and autism.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, claimed on Fox News that the government going public with its belief of a link between autism and acetaminophen had “no political benefit.”

Ingraham agreed with his assessment, and she gave a hint of the public reaction that might follow if it were wrong.

Dr Mehmet Oz and Marty Makary appear with Laura Ingraham on the Ingraham Angle. TheDailyBeast/Fox News

The Ingraham Angle host said, “This [announcement] doesn’t help anyone [politically]. Like, if it’s not true, it doesn’t help. It makes everybody look bad, then why would you do it?”

The White House announcement, touting a supposed link, contradicts years of medical research and was promoted by the vaccine-skeptic health secretary.

The Fox segment followed President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s press conference, saying Tylenol “causes” autism—assertions treated as unproven by medical authorities and regulators.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump make the autism announcement Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2025 surveillance puts autism identification at roughly 1 in 31 8-year-olds—figures experts say reflect broader screening and diagnostic shifts, not a single drug cause.

The public health world immediately hit back, with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists stating that acetaminophen “plays an important—and safe—role” in pregnancy, and warning that sweeping claims risk scaring patients off the standard-of-care pain reliever and fever reducer.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta slammed Trump’s guidance on-air, calling the President’s Tylenol line “so bizarre,” and warning that telling pregnant patients to “tough it out” risks harm from untreated fever—something linked with complications including early labor and miscarriage.

He added that mixed political messaging is confusing patients who have few safe fever options in pregnancy.

Former CDC official Demetre Daskalakis criticized Kennedy, urging the administration to “show us the data” if it claims causation—and questioning his pledge to crack the autism mystery on a short timetable.

On social media, pulmonologist Vin Gupta advised that Tylenol—at the lowest effective dose—remains appropriate in pregnancy and blasted “utter nonsense” from the White House.

Abroad, Europe’s regulator stated that there was no new evidence to alter the guidance on its use in pregnancy, according to Reuters.

Kenvue, which makes Tylenol, stood by the drug’s safety and saw its stock slide following the announcement.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News, the White House, and HHS for comment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The Trump administration does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health.

“There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, and that’s why the administration is courageously issuing this new health guidance.

“Additionally, the Trump administration is approving a new treatment option that has been found to improve some autism symptoms.