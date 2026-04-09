Fox News Host Begs for Melania’s Clothes in Bizarre Segment

A Fox News contributor begged for Melania Trump’s hand-me-downs while complaining about Vogue’s editorial decisions.

While Trump’s war unravels in Iran, Fox News spent several minutes on its signature morning program, Fox & Friends, complaining that Melania has not been on the cover of Vogue in two decades. While the fashion bible has featured other first ladies on its cover, it has not done so for Melania.

During the segment, Lisa Boothe, a Fox contributor and fill-in host, offered to take some clothes off the first lady’s hands.

“I would love to look like the first lady… I’ll make a plea to her: If you have hand-me-downs, First Lady Melania, you want to get them off your hands, I’ll take them,” Boothe said.

“She has impeccable taste,” she added, fawning.

Fox News flipped out because Melania Trump, a widely unpopular first lady per polling, has not been on the cover of Vogue recently. Fox & Friends/ Fox News

Boothe also claimed that Vogue is flying “in the face of reason” by trying to “gaslight” its readers into believing that Michelle Obama has “good fashion taste” by putting the former first lady on the cover of Vogue several times while the Obamas occupied the White House.

“I’m not some fashionista, but I have eyes,” Boothe declared.

Michelle Obama was featured on the cover of Vogue three times while Anna Wintour, pictured above, was editor-in-chief of the magazine. Jim Bourg/REUTERS

Former longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Meryl Streep, who plays a character believed to be based on Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada, spoke to Vogue about fashion choices in politics earlier this week.

“I don’t think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary,” Wintour said. “Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind. Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself.”

“To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses,” Wintour added.

Melania wore a hat that covered her eyes to her husband's second presidential inauguration. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Streep criticized Melania’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket, which was widely viewed as out-of-touch as she wore it during a 2018 trip to the border to meet with migrant children separated from their parents.

“I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most... powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation,” Streep said.

Melania was widely criticized for wearing a jacket emblazoned with the phrase, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" when she visited incarcerated migrant children. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt took issue with Streep criticizing Melania’s jacket.

“First of all, when Melania wore that jacket, if they read her book, she explains what that meant: she doesn’t care what the media, the biased media, thinks,” she said on the conservative cable channel, adding, “It had nothing to do with the children.”

“Anna Wintour is just a partisan hack, let’s be honest. That’s what this is about,” Boothe responded. “That’s why Melania Trump’s not been on the cover of Vogue.”

Melania was featured on the front cover of Vogue in 2005, just after the former model married Donald Trump. She has not been featured since.

Boothe then complained about Vogue’s decade-old endorsement of Trump’s original political enemy: Hillary Clinton.

Boothe complained about Vogue's ten-year-old endorsement of Hillary Clinton. Fox & Friends/ Fox News

“Anna Wintour broke Vogue’s 124-year precedent to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016,” she complained.

“She was fine with the Trumps before President Trump went into office and got into politics,” she said, adding, “She’s just a partisan hack, and she doesn’t want to be honest about it.”

Earhardt said that Democrats “preach tolerance and to be accepting and to support all women, unless you’re a Republican.”

Fox News' Boothe complained that “Anna Wintour broke Vogue’s 124-year precedent to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016." Wintour and Clinton were photographed together with playwright Bess Wohl in January. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“So to go after someone’s fashion, that’s just below the belt,” she lamented.

Boothe then diagnosed Wintour with so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Last year, some members of the Trump administration did get their front-cover glamorous magazine spread, but perhaps not in the way they had hoped.

Trump Cabinet officials flipped out at Vanity Fair over what they viewed as unflattering photos.