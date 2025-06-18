Fox News Host Mark Levin Slams Republican ‘Weasel’ as MAGA Meltdown Continues

Fox News weekend host Mark Levin has continued to fuel the MAGA meltdown over Donald Trump’s actions in the middle east.

In a fiery rant while speaking to Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Levin labelled Republican Rep. Thomas Massie a “little weasel in Congress” after he sided with Democrats to introduce a bill to block Trump from engaging U.S forces to in “unauthorized hostilities” with Iran without congressional approval.

Massie posted on X, "This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."

Thomas Massie has spoken out against Donald Trump. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Levin commented on those within MAGA circles criticizing the president for weighing the possibility of U.S. involvement in Iran. Right-wing conservatives are divided on the issue, including Tucker Carlson, who had previously labeled Levin a “warmonger.”

Mark Levin Fires Up on Fox News. sup/screengrab

Carlson slammed Levin, Rupert Murdoch, and Hannity as “warmongers” last week for “demanding” U.S military to get involved in conflict with Iran.

Appearing on Hannity, Levin defended himself, stating, “I’m a ‘warmonger’ because I think that these primitive barbarians with 21st century technology should be removed so that we can protect our country, our families, our children?”

“If this is not a reason to defend ourselves, then give me one.”

Levin also attacked Trump voters who pointed out the fact the president ran his election campaign on an anti-war, America-first ticket.

“We have morons, fools, running around, (saying) ‘This isn’t MAGA, this isn’t what I voted for,’” Levin said.

“He’s going to do what every president before him since (Jimmy) Carter didn’t have the guts to do, he is going to put an end to this damn thing. That’s what needs to happen. That’s not a warmonger, that’s a peacemaker.”

Levin said, “These little weasels in Congress like Tom Massie (citing) the War Powers act,” before claiming Massie had joined the ranks of Democrats including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

“Let me be clear,” Levin said. “This is good versus evil. You’re either a patriotic American who’s gonna get behind the president of the United States—the commander-in-chief—or you’re not!”

He continued, “This is black-and-white. You are either on the side of the red, white, and blue or you’re on the other side. It’s that simple.”