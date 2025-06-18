Politics

Ted Cruz Absolutely Explodes in MAGA Civil War Gotcha Moment

Cruz loses it as Tucker Carlson publicly exposes the rift at the heart of Trumpworld.

Cameron Adams
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Tucker Carlson grilled Senator Ted Cruz in an explosive on-screen row that exposes the massive faultline ripping through MAGA world.

In a preview of Wednesday’s Tucker Carlson Show, the pair have a heated argument over U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict and start shouting over each other.

Ted Cruz fights with Tucker Carlson.
Ted Cruz fights with Tucker Carlson. sup/screen shot

Carlson asks Cruz, “How many people live in Iran by the way?” Cruz responds, “I don’t know the population.”

“You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?,” Carlson insists?

Cruz shot back, “I don’t sit around memorizing population tables.”

Carlson stated, “Well, it’s kinda relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the Government.”

The two men then argue about the “ethnic mix” of Iran, which leads to Cruz shouting, “I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran!”

Carlson retorts, “No you’re a Senator who is calling to overthrow the country and you don’t know anything about the country!”

Tucker Carlson stunned by Ted Cruz.
Tucker Carlson stunned by Ted Cruz. sup/screen shot
