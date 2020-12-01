Fox News Host Gives Lara Trump a 2020 Reality Check

Martha MacCallum tried to get Lara Trump to address an actual concern for the Republican Party heading into next month’s double runoff election in Georgia. But the president’s daughter-in-law—and potential 2022 Senate candidate—just wasn’t getting it.

The Fox News host brought up the problem of trust in the integrity of elections for Georgia Republicans, one of whom asked RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the weekend, “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?”

“That sounds to me like a pretty good cocktail for having a lot of Republican voters who support the president stay home,” MacCallum said. “And then he’s not going to get what he wants, which is to have his legacy protected by these senators.”

Instead of responding to that issue, Lara Trump seemed to take offense at the notion that the president lost his race to Joe Biden and proceeded to double down on the very problem about which MacCallum was warning.

“Well, look, I still think that the president will get four more years in office,” she said. “I think it will be the next four years, because this thing is far from over.”

At this point, even the Fox host could not go along with that line of magical thinking, interrupting her guest to say, “Lara, you just had certifications in Arizona, in Georgia, in Wisconsin.”

Quoting her Fox colleague Geraldo Rivera, who recently urged Trump to accept his defeat, MacCallum asked, “What are you seeing or hearing out there that he is not?”

“Well, those certifications are just procedural steps and the reality is that the Electoral College does not vote in their states until December 14th,” Lara Trump said, denying reality. “Congress doesn’t actually certify anything until the beginning of January so we’ve got plenty of time.”