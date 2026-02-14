Fox News Host Praises Trump’s ‘Cojones’

Speaking espanol for la gente, Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany admitted she is a huge fan of President Donald Trump’s cojones.

Appearing on The Five on Friday evening, Trump’s former White House press secretary salivated over his legacy in a screed against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“He is going to be known as one of the greatest foreign policy presidents of our time,” McEnany said. “None of them have the, quote, ‘cojones’—I’ll use it in Spanish—that President Trump has."

Kayleigh McEneny on 'The Five' on Fox News. Fox News

McEnany, 37, went on to praise the “fortitude,” “strength,” and “bravery” of Trump, highlighting key foreign policy wins like the illegal kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, the “great” use of tariffs, and the destruction of the still-very-much active Iranian government.

It’s familiar ground for the media personality who served under Trump during his first term from 2020 to 2021. Her unwavering, unabashed support for the aspiring president during her stint as a CNN commentator during the 2016 election campaign eventually got her hired as his press secretary.

During her 10 months in the role, McEnany claimed that she “never lied,” despite a litany of evidence to the contrary. She also appeared frequently on Fox News during her tenure, the station she was subsequently picked up by following her White House departure.

McEnany speaks during a briefing in the White House in 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

“It’s truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer,” a Fox News insider told The Daily Beast at the time.

“Post-Trump Fox is quickly becoming a very scary place and quite dangerous for our democracy. It’s not even conservative news anymore. They’ve plunged into an alternate reality where extremist propaganda is the only course on the menu.”

McEnany speaks at a Trump rally in 2020. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The semi-regular hosts of the news talk show typically engage in purile flattery of the administration or childish mockery of its opponents.

In a recent appearance by the First Lady on The Five to promote her new $75 million documentary Melania, host Dana Perino hit the first lady with the softest ball of the day.

“You all might think this is kind of a weird question but I’ve always been curious: What is your favorite time of the day?” she enquired.

Melania answered that her favorite time of day is morning.

“I love mornings too,” George W. Bush’s former White House press secretary gushed.

Fox News went full promo mode, decking the table with Melania-themed popcorn buckets. Fox News

McEnany, for her part, told Trump’s third wife that her daughters thought she was “a princess” and thanked her for keeping the film PG so that families could enjoy it.