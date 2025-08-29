Fox News Host Rips Colleagues’ Hypocrisy Over Trump: ‘You Would Be Losing Your Mind!’

Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal voice on Fox News’ The Five, tried to burst her co-hosts’ MAGA bubble by forcing them to imagine what they would say if a Democrat pulled the same stunts as Donald Trump.

Tarlov called out her conservative colleagues on The Five, pressing them to admit they would react very differently if a Democratic president exercised the sweeping powers President Donald Trump has wielded in his second term.

But there was no moment of eye-opening harmony or compromise from the four, even as Tarlov honored the 11th anniversary of ‘Tan Suitgate,’ a Republican-pushed controversy around Barack Obama’s clothing.

Trump has purged nearly 10 percent of the federal workforce, frozen congressionally appropriated funds, deployed the National Guard to two U.S. cities, imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, pressured universities and law firms, and removed members of independent federal agency boards. He also secured a 10 percent U.S. government stake in Intel after publicly pressing the company.

“Let’s say a Democratic president had absolutely no respect for Congress, a coequal branch appropriating funds, right to determine tariff policy,” Tarlov said. “You’d be saying, ‘What is this? This isn’t what the Constitution wanted.’”

“I would not say that,” co-host Greg Gutfeld replied. “Yes, you would,” Tarlov shot back. “No, I wouldn’t,” he said.

Trump declared a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C., despite crime data showing a 30-year low in offenses. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Then you’re a bad constitutionalist,” she responded, with Gutfeld rolling his eyes at her comment.

Tarlov pressed, “Let’s say that a Democrat was deploying the National Guard to cities controlled by Republicans. Let’s say that a Democratic president was shaking down private businesses and saying, ‘Give me 10 percent of Intel, and maybe I’ll make things more favorable.’”

Trump struck a deal with Intel earlier this summer in which the company agreed to let the federal government take a 10 percent equity stake in exchange for regulatory and financial support.

Prior to making the deal with Intel, Trump had called for CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign. Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

“That’s not shaking down,” Gutfeld said. “You’re applying your bias to every one of these things.”

“I am just giving you exactly what Donald Trump is doing,” Tarlov countered. “Let’s say a Democratic president said, ‘I would like to control what goes in our museums, I would like to control American life on campuses. You would be losing your mind.’”

“We could play this dystopian universe forever,” Gutfeld replied.

“But you know that if a Democratic president was doing any of these things, you would be outraged,” Tarlov insisted.

“You can’t read my mind,” Gutfeld said.

“I know you well enough,” she answered, before producers reminded her that the show was coming to a close.

Amid her back-and-forth with Gutfeld, she also mentioned that it is the 11th anniversary of President Barack Obama stepping into the White House briefing room in a light tan suit to discuss U.S. airstrikes against ISIS.