Fox News Host Says Trump Could Use ‘Death Penalty’ Against Tesla Vandals

Harris Faulkner invented an extreme hypothetical to offer the suggestion to Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

Liam Archacki
News Reporter

News Reporter

