Fox News Host Scorches Amy Coney Barrett: ‘She Has It All Wrong’

Fox News host Mark Levin tore into conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in a lengthy rant that invoked slavery.

In a Sunday night episode of Life, Liberty & Levin, Mark Levin railed against the two justices over their takes in last week’s Supreme Court oral arguments debating the Trump administration’s bid to end birthright citizenship.

Levin fumed at Barrett’s line of questioning about whether the government would commit to obeying rulings handed down by circuit courts of appeal. Barrett sounded incredulous when Solicitor General John D. Sauer responded: “We generally respect circuit precedent, but not necessarily in every case.”

“She was upset, so I want to try and educate Justice Barrett just a little bit,” Levin said before launching into a discussion of the Dred Scott decision, an 1857 Supreme Court ruling that said enslaved people were not U.S. citizens and not subject to protection by the government or the courts.

“So I would ask Justice Barrett, should that decision have been honored? Is that okay with you?” Levin went on. “You see, the courts aren’t always right. In fact, the Supreme Court’s often wrong… You see, ladies and gentlemen, Barrett has it all wrong. She’s worried about power.”

MAGAworld has long been furious with Barrett for siding with liberal justices against President Donald Trump.

In March, conservatives skewered Barrett as a “DEI pick” after she voted to reject the Trump administration’s request to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid. Trump came to her defense, calling her a “very smart” and “very good” woman.

MAGAworld has repeatedly flamed conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett for voting against the Trump administration's policies. Getty Images

MAGA blasted Barrett again in April after she defied Trump by voting to block the deportation of Venezuelan migrants.

Levin, who is a lawyer, also ripped into Jackson for arguing that nationwide injunctions—court orders that block the enforcement of a policy across the country—actually help speed up the resolution of debates over the Trump administration’s divisive policies since they force the government to appeal cases faster.

“It seems to me that when the government is completely enjoined from doing the thing it wants to do, it moves quickly to appeal that, to get it to this Court, and that is actually what we would want,” Jackson told Sauer.

But Levin scratched his head at the justice’s statement.

“I thought to myself, Does she even know how this works?” he said of Jackson. “How would it be faster… So I thought to myself, the hell is she even talking about? So that didn’t make any sense.”

The Supreme Court is expected to decide on the case in the summer.