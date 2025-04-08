Trumpland

MAGA Melts Down at Amy Coney Barrett for Siding Against Trump

HERE WE GO AGAIN

The Trump-appointee was targeted by MAGA loyalists for voting against his efforts to deport alleged gang members.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Amy Coney Barrett and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy talk with President Donald Trump as he arrives to address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. During his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for his second term, Trump outlined his legislative agenda, including $4 trillion in tax cuts, shrinking the size of the government and securing the southern border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The MAGAverse is targeting conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett once again after she joined three liberal justices to try and block President Donald Trump’s deportation of Venezuelan nationals allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang.

While the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday to hand the Trump administration a victory in the legal battle over the deportations, Coney Barrett wasn’t spared by Trump loyalists for her latest dissent.

The Trump-appointee, whom the president protected in the face of a backlash over her vote against the Trump administration’s bid to freeze billions in foreign aid in March, was dubbed a “piece of absolute s---” by right-wing political strategist Joey Mannarino.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a harsh message posted to X, he said: “Trump is allowed to deport any illegal he wants. It’s called common sense. Amy Coney Barrett is a piece of absolute s---.”

His message was on brand, in that it wasn’t entirely accurate and that it was unnecessarily aggressive. Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to instigate the deportations. When Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary order halting deportations last month, it was pointed out that the law allows for summary deportations of individuals from countries at war with the United States.

Boasberg stated that he did not believe the law provided a legal basis for the president’s actions. However, Boasberg’s order was voted down Monday. Even still, Trump can’t just “deport any illegal he wants,” due to the ruling that any individual must be granted due process—an element of the ruling lauded as a victory by civil rights campaigners and immigration experts.

Boasberg, meanwhile, wasn’t spared MAGA critique after Monday’s ruling. Mike Davis, the lawyer who many expected to be Trump’s attorney general, jabbed at both Boasberg and Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—AgainIN THE BLUE
Julia Ornedo, Janna Brancolini
Amy Coney-Barrett, Donald Trump photo illustration

“Judge Boasberg unlawfully and dangerously took the federal judiciary to the brink. Five justices stopped him,” Davis wrote on X. “Professor Amy Coney Barrett joined the 3 liberals. What a disaster. Total lack of sound judgment.”

Barrett had joined three liberal justices in dissenting, but ultimately, the majority voted to lift the federal judge’s order. The ruling stated that flights could resume for now, but migrants must be afforded due process.

MAGA internet personality Ian Jaeger painted Barrett as a traitor. “Justice Amy Coney Barrett once again sides with the Liberal justices that President Trump cannot invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798,” he wrote on X. “She cannot be trusted.”

Right-wing talk show host Joe ‘Pags’ Pagliarulo called the justice an “alleged conservative,” while conservative journalist Nick Sortor called Barrett “a MITCH McCONNELL PLANT who of course voted with the liberals to BLOCK President Trump from deporting violent Tren de Aragua gang members.”

Trump, meanwhile, called the decision “a great day for justice in America.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAmy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
Julia Ornedo,
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Orders Four Mile Military Parade for His 79th Birthday
Lauren Lewis,
Josh Fiallo
MediaJon Stewart: Donald Trump’s Latest Nickname Proves He’s Finished
Michael Boyle
PoliticsGOP Megadonor Rages at Trump’s ‘Bulls**t’ Tariffs
William Vaillancourt
MediaMAGA Rolls Out Bonkers New Justification for Trump’s Trade War
William Vaillancourt