MAGA Melts Down at Amy Coney Barrett for Siding Against Trump

The MAGAverse is targeting conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett once again after she joined three liberal justices to try and block President Donald Trump’s deportation of Venezuelan nationals allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua gang.

While the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday to hand the Trump administration a victory in the legal battle over the deportations, Coney Barrett wasn’t spared by Trump loyalists for her latest dissent.

The Trump-appointee, whom the president protected in the face of a backlash over her vote against the Trump administration’s bid to freeze billions in foreign aid in March, was dubbed a “piece of absolute s---” by right-wing political strategist Joey Mannarino.

BREAKING: Justice Amy Comey Barrett once again sides with the Liberal justices that President Trump cannot invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.



She cannot be trusted. pic.twitter.com/qrFyxwk38B — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 7, 2025

In a harsh message posted to X, he said: “Trump is allowed to deport any illegal he wants. It’s called common sense. Amy Coney Barrett is a piece of absolute s---.”

His message was on brand, in that it wasn’t entirely accurate and that it was unnecessarily aggressive. Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to instigate the deportations. When Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary order halting deportations last month, it was pointed out that the law allows for summary deportations of individuals from countries at war with the United States.

Boasberg stated that he did not believe the law provided a legal basis for the president’s actions. However, Boasberg’s order was voted down Monday. Even still, Trump can’t just “deport any illegal he wants,” due to the ruling that any individual must be granted due process—an element of the ruling lauded as a victory by civil rights campaigners and immigration experts.

Boasberg, meanwhile, wasn’t spared MAGA critique after Monday’s ruling. Mike Davis, the lawyer who many expected to be Trump’s attorney general, jabbed at both Boasberg and Barrett.

“Judge Boasberg unlawfully and dangerously took the federal judiciary to the brink. Five justices stopped him,” Davis wrote on X. “Professor Amy Coney Barrett joined the 3 liberals. What a disaster. Total lack of sound judgment.”

Barrett had joined three liberal justices in dissenting, but ultimately, the majority voted to lift the federal judge’s order. The ruling stated that flights could resume for now, but migrants must be afforded due process.

MAGA internet personality Ian Jaeger painted Barrett as a traitor. “Justice Amy Coney Barrett once again sides with the Liberal justices that President Trump cannot invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798,” he wrote on X. “She cannot be trusted.”

Right-wing talk show host Joe ‘Pags’ Pagliarulo called the justice an “alleged conservative,” while conservative journalist Nick Sortor called Barrett “a MITCH McCONNELL PLANT who of course voted with the liberals to BLOCK President Trump from deporting violent Tren de Aragua gang members.”

Trump, meanwhile, called the decision “a great day for justice in America.”