Fox News Host Sends Blunt Warning to Republicans in Midterm Panic

Republicans are in a serious mess just weeks before the midterms, a leading conservative voice has warned.

The U.S. is barreling toward November’s elections, which are expected to act as a referendum on Donald Trump’s second-term record and hand the Democrats major gains.

That puts the GOP’s control of both House and Senate at risk, as Laura Ingraham warned on her Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday night.

Rep. Ashley Hinson is running for Senate in Iowa. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Ingraham’s guest was PAC American Majority CEO Ned Ryun, and the two agreed that a number of states Republicans regard as Senate strongholds were at risk of turning blue.

“I think Republicans are kind of whistling past the graveyard on some of these Senate seats that they thought were safe,” Ryun said, before listing at-risk states including South Carolina, Alaska, Nebraska, and Ohio.

“We got to kick it into gear over these next 10 weeks, or we are looking at not only the House but also the Senate as well,” he added.

Iowa may lean Republican, but Democratic candidate Josh Turek is well in the contest. Nathan Layne/REUTERS

Ingraham feared for another state: Iowa, which is set to be contested by GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson, who has been in Congress since 2021, and Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek.

“I think there are a number of states that Republicans better get their act together. Iowa is one of them,” she said.

“The Senate is thumbing their nose at the base over the SAVE America Act. Gas is $4.10 a gallon. You know, they’re not seeing a lot of the things they voted for. The Iran war is killing us,” added Ryun.

Ned Ryun (L) has concerns about Republicans’ chances in the midterms. Mike Theiler/REUTERS

Trump still considers himself an electoral asset and according to a report in The Atlantic, intends to put himself front and center in last-minute midterm campaigning.

But Trump’s approval ratings are at historically low levels, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll putting him at 33 percent as his unpopular war on Iran sends gas prices higher at the pumps.

Trump does still retain a grip on his party through his ability to turn out his base in primary contests, although his record as GOP kingmaker is not what it was: 10 of his chosen candidates have been defeated in 2026, compared to four in 2024, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to flip-flop between candidates, distancing himself from losers and cozying up to winners.

“I told Congressman Cory Mills of Florida, a friend of mine, to get out of the Race, but he wouldn’t listen. He thought he could win, so who can blame him?” he wrote on Truth Social after Mills lost to Ryan Elijah in a primary for Florida’s 7th District.

Trump was quick to switch his support. “Ryan stands for EVERYTHING MAGA, and is respected by ALL,” he wrote. “He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Elijah said he was “humbled” by his newfound presidential support, Fox 35 reported, but whether it serves him in his tete-a-tete against Democrat Bale Dalton remains to be seen.

On top of it all, Trump has expressed concern for all those on whom he has bestowed his blessing, saying that he fears that without his name on the ballot this year, he isn’t sure Republicans will come out to vote.

“If I don’t run, will those people go out and vote, and that’s the one thing I can’t tell,” he said, the Daily Mail reports.

Hinson’s alignment with Trump is also under the microscope, after the president announced he would import 300,000 metric tons of lean beef to lower prices, despite undercutting American cattle farmers in the process.

She made it clear she wasn’t sure it was a good idea.