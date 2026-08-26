Trump Reveals Secret Weapon to Save GOP From Midterm Wipeout

Donald Trump’s plan to avoid an electoral wipeout for the GOP in the midterms is to turn November’s elections into a referendum on himself, according to a report.

The president is hoping to use the $400 million war chest from his MAGA Inc. super PAC on a series of television ads highlighting the apparent achievements of his second term to give Republican candidates a much-needed boost.

Trump detailed his plans to fully insert himself into the GOP’s midterm campaigns during an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, sources revealed to The Atlantic. However, some Republican strategists are concerned about whether it is a good idea, given that Trump has been recording dire approval ratings, especially on key voter issues such as the economy.

“When the issues that you typically campaign on don’t move voters—or voters are p---ed off at you about those issues—the question becomes: What do you campaign on?” one person familiar with the Oval Office meeting told the outlet.

Some GOP strategists believe it would be wiser to promote individual candidates and highlight local issues than pin everything on Donald Trump. Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The GOP is widely expected to lose control of the House in the midterms because of the backlash to Trump’s second term and the razor-thin majority it currently holds in the lower chamber.

The cost-of-living crisis felt by tens of millions of Americans—exacerbated by Trump’s tariffs and the deeply unpopular war in Iran—means that the Senate could also be in play for Democrats in November.

Trump’s plans to pay for a series of television advertisements highlighting an improving economy, a decline in fentanyl deaths, and hardline immigration policies come as the president has long felt frustrated that his apparent achievements are not being reflected in polls or recognized by voters.

The president even instructed those at the Oval Office meeting to find videos of him hyping himself up as examples of what to promote in the ads.

“Go look at the clips,” the president said, a source told The Atlantic. “I cite accomplishments all the time.”

One major issue for Trump is that if he tells voters the economy is improving while pointing to stock-market highs, Americans will not necessarily feel it at the grocery store or gas pumps.

This is a similar problem former President Joe Biden faced, whose term was marked by decades-high inflation and soaring gas prices, as well as what Barack Obama faced during his first term after the 2008 financial crash.

“You can’t go in playing ‘It’s Christmas Time’ when that’s the last holiday they can afford,” Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago mayor who worked in both the Obama and Biden administrations, told The Atlantic of Trump’s midterm plans. “They’re going to put you on mute.”

While any midterm election is going to be considered a referendum on the ruling party to some extent, Trump made it explicit how much he wants November’s races to reflect on him during a campaign rally for South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham on Friday.

“What I really want you to do is pretend, please, that I’m on the ballot. Just come and vote. It’s so important,” Trump told the crowd. “Just say that I’m on the ballot one more time.”

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Trump is “cleaning up Joe Biden’s mess” with his midterm strategy.

“There is a great story to tell because the United States of America has never been stronger than under his leadership,” Wales said.