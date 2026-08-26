‘Over It’ Three-Time Trump Voter Turns on President

A three-time Trump voter has turned on the president in a fiery tirade against the increasingly unpopular president.

Donald Trump’s appeal is continuing to dwindle within his own supporter base, a dangerous sign ahead of the looming midterm elections.

Only 35 percent of Republicans said they “strongly approve” of Trump’s performance in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the president’s approval rating continues to sink as his war with Iran keeps gas prices soaring.

Donald Trump is losing popularity with his supporters. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump’s net approval rating remained stuck at an alarming 33 percent, the lowest of his presidency, according to Reuters. Remarkably, 64 percent of Americans said they disapprove of his job as president.

The 80-year-old president got some direct feedback from a disgruntled supporter who voted for him three times on Tuesday’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Iowa Trump voter Shane Foot said he was “very disappointed” in the president when interviewed by MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet at the Iowa State Fair last weekend.

“The prices haven’t gone down,” Foot said of the rising cost of living under the Trump administration, which they promised to rein in.

Triple Trump voter Shane Foot shares his thoughts on the president. MS NOW

“I don’t know, I’m just... I’m over it, I think, over the Trump thing, the Trump wagon, whatever you want to call it,” Foot said.

Tabet asked the voter what he would tell Trump about the Iran war, the cost of living and the economy.

“Stop the bulls---,” Foot said, directed to Trump. “Make America great, like you said, that’s what I’d say.”