Fox News Host Bashes NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: ‘Odious Little Grifter’
Fox News host Steve Hilton on Sunday evening bashed National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre, calling him an “odious grifter” for spending the gun-rights org’s money on his wife’s lavish lifestyle.
Partly riffing on The Daily Beast’s reporting that LaPierre used tens of thousands of dollars to fly hair and makeup artists around the country for his wife Susan, the Next Revolution host said: “If you’re an NRA member, you pay $45.00 a year in good faith to help protect the Second Amendment, but it turns out you’re also funding a lavish elitist lifestyle for Wayne LaPierre.”
The populist Fox host continued: “For years, Wayne LaPierre has taken NRA members money to live the life of a king, but he is not a king. He is the head of a non-profit trusted by millions to use its funds to secure constitutional rights. Wayne LaPierre is an odious little grifter and it's time for him to go.”