Fox News host Jessica Tarlov had a succinct explanation for why President Donald Trump’s latest poll numbers on immigration are among his worst ever: he’s bad at being president.

Tarlov, The Five’s resident liberal, summed up Trump’s troubles on what he has long portrayed as one of his strongest issues.

“His approval rating on immigration ranges from minus 27 in Gallup to minus 19 at CNN, and minus 15 in the new Quinnipiac poll that’s out today,” Tarlov began, adding that polls also show Trump being underwater on deportations, “which was one of his key promises.”

Tarlov then cited a poll showing those who “strongly approved” of Trump on immigration were lower in number than at any point in either his first or second term.

Fewer Americans than last year support strict deportation measures, polls have shown. Seth Herald/REUTERS

Co-host Greg Gutfeld asked her, “Why do you think that is?”

Tarlov shot back: “Because he’s not doing a good job at being president.”

A Gallup poll from June showed 62 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 35 percent were in favor. The same poll found there are more than double the number of Americans who strongly disapproved (45 percent) as strongly approved (21 percent).

Similarly, in a Quinnipiac poll from last month, Trump was underwater, 41 percent to 57 percent. That poll also showed two out of three independents disapproving of the president’s approach.

And an NPR-PBS News-Marist College poll around the same time showed independents at 59 percent disapproval—also a majority.

At the same time, there are “historic lows” in border crossings, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. While Tarlov commended Trump for this, she said it’s only a fraction of the immigration issue, which is still “in absolute shambles.”

“He’s doing a good job on one-sixteenth of a policy that he promised every—” she said as Gutfeld interjected.