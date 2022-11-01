Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld on Monday claimed that Elon Musk’s spread of misinformation in a tweet about the attack on Paul Pelosi was him “trolling” Hillary Clinton, with Gutfeld insisting that Musk’s now deleted post was just a “joke” that Fox colleague Jessica Tarlov didn’t get.

Tarlov had barely begun to talk about the issue before Gutfeld interjected.

When Twitter’s new owner “weighed in on the conspiracy theories about…the guy who broke into Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi’s house, had zip-ties with him, beat him in the head with a hammer,” Tarlov said, he “replied to a Hillary Clinton tweet about this, promoting complete lies about what had happened.”

“So did Hillary,” blurted out Gutfeld, who apparently considered Clinton’s tweet about the Republican Party to be on the same level.

“That was his joke. He was trolling her,” claimed Gutfeld, who confessed last month to be “pro-disinformation” during another spat with Tarlov. “She came out with her own conspiracy that this is obviously a right-wing conspiracy,” he said before Tarlov responded.

The accused attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, “was going to beat [Nancy Pelosi’s] kneecaps in… so that she would have to be wheeled into Congress to show what happened,” Tarlov said, taking into account what federal prosecutors alleged earlier in the day.

Musk was “spreading lies,” Tarlov said, which prompted Gutfeld once more to claim that Clinton was doing the same thing. “That’s the joke,” he insisted.

“Why did he take it down, then?” Tarlov asked. Musk’s now-deleted tweet linked to a publication called the Santa Monica Observer, which made a baseless claim about the confrontation between DePape and Paul Pelosi while citing no sources.

“Everybody takes things down,” Gutfeld argued before addressing Tarlov personally. “Look at you. You are getting too emotional about this,” he asserted, provoking a good amount of cross-chatter.