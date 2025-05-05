Fox News’ Peter Doocy Attacked by White House Birds—AGAIN

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has once again had a run-in with a bird at the White House. Standing in the same spot where a pigeon tried to land on his head less than a month ago, Doocy was again accosted by a winged crusader during a live broadcast Monday. The senior White House correspondent was wrapping up a segment on President Trump’s order to reopen Alcatraz as a prison when America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino asked if he was “dodging birds again” as one flapped over his head. “There is a bird!” Doocy said, ducking for cover. “Yes, I am! I don’t know. I need to, like, shave my head. What’s going on?” Perino replied: “It’s because you’re so tall, and so cute.” Doocy then suggested that Trump should “send the birds to Alcatraz!” Last month, Doocy was on the lawn when another bird set upon him during a Fox & Friends segment. “A bird just landed on my head! I did not like that at all!” he shouted as the panel burst into laughter. “That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before appealing to the president to take action. “President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds.”