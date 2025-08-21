Fox News Plays Music Louder and Louder to Stop Ted Cruz Rant

Fox News cranked up the music at the end of an interview with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to drown out his rant about California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Veteran host Sean Hannity had the lawmaker on his show Wednesday evening to discuss Newsom’s new social media playbook, where the governor mimics President Trump to troll Republicans.

“If he wants to act like President Trump, let’s see if he can pull it off,” the Trump-friendly host declared, handing the floor to Cruz, who was recently buried by the California governor over his questionable math.

“Gavin Newsom is very good at being slick; he’s very good at running away from the facts and running away from the record,” he said, before mentioning the Golden State’s governor by name six times. Between them, Hannity and Cruz name-checked Newsom a grand total of 14 times in a five-minute segment.

Newsom has trolled his way back to relevance, targeting Cruz and others in the process. Mario Tama/Getty Images

And just as Cruz claimed that “Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic party exist for one purpose right now, to hate Donald Trump,” music began playing.

“The Democrats like Gavin Newsom, they are boiling, they are unhappy,” he continued as the music became louder and louder. “The corporate media, they are boiling, they’re unhappy,” he went on, with the tune in the background becoming more intense.

Cruz continued, regardless, going off about Newsom meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in California in late 2023. At this point, the music crescendoed. Cruz went on, undeterred.

“He cleaned up all the homeless people and drug addicts,” he barked, becoming louder to be heard over the din.

Cruz ranted for a full 33 seconds while the music played him out. Hannity then got in on the act, speaking over the music to congratulate Cruz after Texas lawmakers approved plans for a sweeping redistricting effort in the state.

It comes after the redistricting saga inspired Newsom’s meme-heavy attacks on Trump and his administration. Cruz got tangled up in the spat last week when his math skills let him down.

Cruz recently had a run-in with Newsom over gerrymandering. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He wrote that California Democrats currently have a “43-9 Dem advantage (83%)” which could become “51-0 Dem advantage (100%)” after Newsom’s redistricting proposal.

But Cruz’s burn fell flat after Newsom pointed out that 43 and 9 add up to 52, not 51. “Please learn math,” Newsom wrote. Cruz promptly deleted the post, opening himself up to further ridicule.