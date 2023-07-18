Fox News Reacts to Trump’s Jan. 6 Target Letter by Asking About... Hunter Biden

Moments after former President Donald Trump revealed he’s now a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, Fox News reacted to the breaking news by immediately focusing on its favorite topic: President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

In a Tuesday morning post on his social media site, the twice-impeached ex-president said that he could soon be facing his third criminal indictment and arrest this year, following charges he allegedly covered up hush payments to a porn star and allegations of his mishandling of classified documents.

“Donald Trump on Truth Social says on Sunday night he received a Justice Department letter saying that he is the target of a probe into efforts to undo the election of 2020,” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said on Tuesday morning. “It is a long statement. We are just looking at it right now. But we’ll get more on this in a moment.”

Hemmer continued: “He called Jack Smith, the prosecutor, deranged. Sent a letter Sunday night stating that I’m the target of the grand jury investigation giving me a very short four days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, end quote. That’s from Donald Trump a moment ago. We’ll get more on this coming up.”

From there, however, the America’s Newsroom host quickly moved on to the next segment, which was centered on the House GOP’s upcoming hearing featuring two IRS “whistleblowers” who allege that Hunter Biden received preferential treatment in the probe that resulted in a plea deal on tax charges.

After airing a clip of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) describing the whistleblowers as “nothing but credible” with “impeccable records” while blasting the DOJ, Hemmer turned to Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel. Before getting to the Hunter Biden probe, though, Hemmer did quickly ask his guest to weigh in on the Trump target letter.

“Yeah, it looks like confirmation that Jack Smith is not done,” she responded. “Okay, we got this first indictment. There had been a lot of rumors and suggestions that he was also looking into the question of the 2020 election following down the same path that that Georgia prosecutor has been going. But it suggests that, you know, we could have yet another round of indictments.”

Co-anchor Sandra Smith, meanwhile, got things back on track for the Fox News audience.

“And still, we’re in this moment where we're looking at the handling of the Hunter Biden probe and the investigation there and [House Oversight Committee Chair] James Comer still at it, Jim Jordan on The Ingraham Angle last night on that said these two whistleblowers have been nothing but credible,” Smith stated. “So where does all this go next? And why are there not more lawmakers taking this seriously?”

According to Strassel, there are “greater number of people” now corroborating the notion that there was “political mischief” in the Hunter Biden probe, citing a retired FBI agent who has verified some of the whistleblowers’ claims.

Democrats and even some Fox News hosts have largely dismissed Republicans’ allegations due to the lack of evidence that Comer and Jordan have been able to produce tying the president to a so-called “bribery scheme.” In fact, after hyping up “audio tapes” that purport to show Joe and Hunter Biden taking millions of dollars in kickbacks from foreign oligarchs, Republicans have admitted they have no clue in the recordings actually exist.

At the same time, the U.S. attorney in charge of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden has contradicted much of what the IRS whistleblowers have alleged, including the claim that he was blocked from bringing charges against the president’s son in different jurisdictions. Furthermore, another “very credible witness” hyped by Comer has been charged with being an unregistered foreign agent for China and lying to investigators, prompting Democrats to demand a probe into whether Republicans relied on falsehoods and misinformation from the supposed “whistleblower.”