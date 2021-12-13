Fox News Releases Icy Statement on Chris Wallace’s Departure for CNN+
IF LOOKS COULD KILL
Fox News has released a frigid statement on veteran Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace’s departure for CNN’s new streaming platform, CNN+. Wallace, 74, said he was “ready for a new adventure” at the end of his regular broadcast Sunday. The network’s statement on Wallace’s departure read, in full: “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”
By contrast, as Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr pointed out, when veteran anchor Shepard Smith departed Fox News in 2019, network president Jay Wallace called him “one of the premier newscasters of his generation” with a “monumental 23-year tenure.” In an interview on a CNN program earlier this year, Smith said continuing to work at Fox News had become “untenable” for him thanks to the “lies” being presented as facts on its opinion shows. “I stuck with it for as long as I could,” he said.