Fox News Responds to Banner Calling Joe Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’
‘ADDRESSED’
Fox News said that a startling on-screen banner branding President Biden a “wannabe dictator” following Donald Trump’s Tuesday arraignment “was addressed”—though the network didn’t make clear what exactly that means. The on-screen message, known as a chyron, read “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” as footage of Biden and Trump both speaking after the arraignment played side by side. In a terse statement, Fox News said that message “was taken down immediately and was addressed,” Mediaite reported. The message appeared for 27 seconds during primetime, as Fox News Tonight drew to a close and Hannity started up. Its characterization of Biden as a dictator struck some critics as a startling move, even for the conventionally MAGA-friendly network.