Fox News Reveals Post-O’Reilly Lineup

Almost immediately following the official ouster of its top-rated host Bill O’Reilly, Fox News announced a reshuffling of its primetime lineup including the moving of Tucker Carlson into O’Reilly’s time slot. According to the network, its 5 p.m. roundtable gabfest The Five (starring Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Bob Beckel, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Jesse Watters) will move to 9 p.m. ET. As a result, former Five co-host Eric Bolling will debut a one-hour program at 5 p.m., Martha MacCallum will host a new 7 p.m. show called The Story with Martha MacCallum, and Carlson will take over the coveted 8 p.m. slot from O’Reilly. Sean Hannity will remain in place at 10 p.m., and Bret Baier’s political talk show will stay at 6 o’clock.