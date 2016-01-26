Fox News Snarks at Trump Over Debate Boycott Threats

The gloves are off in Fox News's battle with Donald Trump. The Republican presidential frontrunner has repeatedly threatened to boycott the network's Thursday debate because of his long-standing feud with scheduled co-moderator Megyn Kelly. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted a poll to his millions of followers asking them if he should attend the final debate before next week's Iowa caucuses; and then posted an Instagram video lambasting Kelly as "unfair" to him.
In response, via Mediaite, Fox News snarked back: "We learned from a secret back channel that the Ayatollah and Putin both intend to treat Donald Trump unfairly when they meet with him if he becomes president — a nefarious source tells us that Trump has his own secret plan to replace the Cabinet with his Twitter followers to see if he should even go to those meetings." Burn.