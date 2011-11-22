Fox News Spins UC Davis Crackdown

CHEAT SHEET
With public outrage growing over images of police showering peaceful Occupy protesters with pepper spray at UC Davis, Fox News has stepped in to offer some bizarre conservative spin. On last night’s O’Reilly Factor, Megyn Kelly helpfully reminded viewers that pepper spray is nothing more than a “derivative of pepper ... it’s a food product essentially.” The blogosphere backlash to the remarks was immediate, with Gawker’s Max Read sarcastically reassessing the cops’ motives: “Maybe he was just trying to feed them?”