Geraldo Rivera: Trump Was ‘Brave’ to Wish Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Well’

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday once again rallied to the defense of accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming it was “brave” for President Donald Trump to wish the Jeffrey Epstein associate “well” during a Tuesday press conference.

While resuming his coronavirus task force briefings on Tuesday afternoon, the president was asked whether Maxwell—who has been charged child sex trafficking and perjury—would “turn in powerful men” and implicate others in Epstein’s pedophile sex ring.

“I don’t know. I haven’t been following it too much,” Trump replied. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Trump’s warm words for the accused Epstein madam quickly sparked a frenzy on social media and even prompted some Republicans to express discomfort over the remarks. “This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes,” tweeted Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who added that Maxwell needs to be “severely punished.”

Rivera, a longtime pal of Trump’s who once starred on The Celebrity Apprentice, pushed back against the backlash and applauded the president for his courage and bravery.

“When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well,” the Fox star tweeted Wednesday morning. “With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

Rivera’s defense of Maxwell comes days after he lambasted the judge assigned to the Epstein associate’s case. Shortly after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied Maxwell bail and set her trial for next July, Rivera accusing Nathan of “chickening out” and caving to the “mob.”

“They are punishing her before conviction,” he exclaimed on July 14. “She has never been held liable in a civil suit, never been convicted of a crime. She is not Jeffrey Epstein.”

He went on to claim that Nathan caved to political and social pressure while insisting that the charges against Maxwell are “wobbly.”