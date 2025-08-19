Fox News Star Pulled Over in Trump’s D.C. Crackdown

No one is safe from President Donald Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown—not even television anchors from his favorite network.

Fox News Host Bret Baier was caught on camera being pulled over by a Metropolitan Police Department officer in Georgetown over the weekend.

Seated behind the wheel of a large white vehicle, the Special Report anchor could be seen scowling as he handed over what appeared to be his license and registration.

The traffic stop comes just a week after Trump declared a “public safety emergency” in the capital, allowing him to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops and authorize federal law enforcement to patrol D.C.’s streets for at least 30 days—despite official data showing the city’s violent crime rate is at its lowest in three decades.

Baier, 55, addressed the incident in a series of posts on X Tuesday morning:

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi.”

The right-wing journalist said his sour expression was because he had forgotten his glasses and couldn’t read his registration card.

I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi. 🙄 https://t.co/JNllA3TKgj — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

When several X users scolded Baier for not using bluetooth in his car, he curtly replied that it was his wife’s car and her phone, not his, was connected.

The incident was caught on video by local real estate group Mollaan Babbington, which posted the footage to Instagram alongside a sarcastic caption:

“With Trump’s federal takeover of DC in full swing, you can’t make this up: I watched even FOX’s Bret Baier get pulled over in Georgetown. And for what? I honestly couldn’t tell.”

The caption continues: “The only thing I can guess is maybe his stop at a stop sign wasn’t ‘full’ enough before turning right, but hey, at least we’re safe from dangerous half-stops.”

That’s because I didn’t have my glasses to read the registration card. https://t.co/gXSpQ78t9M — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

While Fox News is known for its fawning coverage of Trum—and his D.C. takeover—Baier has developed a reputation for presenting the facts with less spin than others at the network to the ire of the president.

Trump himself once fumed after a 2023 interview with Baier that “there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty.”