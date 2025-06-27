Bret Baier Forced to Defend His Most Unhinged Fox News Colleagues

Fox News host Bret Baier was put in the uncomfortable position of having to defend his most unhinged colleagues’ behavior by The New Yorker editor David Remnick.

Appearing on the magazine’s podcast this week, Baier was pressed about the antics of some of Fox’s other hosts, such as Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Mark Levin.

Remnick put the question bluntly: “Do you ever wanna throw a shoe at at some of your colleagues—or their flickering images on the screen?”

New Yorker Editor David Remnick asked Fox News host Bret Baier several blunt questions about the antics of the network’s other hosts. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Association

At first, Baier offered a diplomatic deflection.

“Listen, they have a different job than I have. I think they do it very well,” he said. “Their opinions, they come from an advocacy point of view or a perspective. They oftentimes stir the pot. We are under one umbrella. We’re rowing in the same way, but we do something completely different.”

That answer didn’t satisfy Remnick, who pressed further, asking, “Do you not feel implicated in some way by their excesses at times?”

Laura Ingraham was among the Fox hosts Remnick pointed to as less restrained. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Baier defended his network. “The people who have a really, really big problem with Fox likely haven’t watched Fox,” he said, explaining that he tells them to watch his show and decide whether he’s “fair.”

“But they’re not just watching your show,” Remnick said. “They’re gonna watch Laura Ingraham. They’re gonna watch all of them. Sean Hannity.”

Baier fired back that MSNBC strikes a similarly opinionated tone, just from the other side of the political aisle.

Sean Hannity was another Fox host about whose unhinged behavior Remnick asked Baier. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Do you think Rachel Maddow is just the equivalent of Mark Levin or Laura Ingraham?” Remnick asked, adding, “Is one more fact-based than the other?”

“It depends on your point of view, I suppose,” Baier said, which led Remnick to retort, “Facts don’t depend necessarily on the point of view.”

Remnick pressed once more, asking Baier if it worries him that the “gravy” (the highest ratings) at Fox is coming from the hosts who are “in another mode.”

Trump has taken issue with Baier’s less “friendly” approach to covering him. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Baier refused to take the bait, explaining that he prefers to “focus on my product with horse blinders on” rather than reflecting on the network’s other shows.

While Fox News is known for its at-times fawning coverage of Trump, Baier has developed a reputation for presenting the facts with less spin than others at the network.