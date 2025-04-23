Laura Ingraham Lashes Out at Dem Rep in Fiery Fox News Interview

Laura Ingraham couldn’t seem to stop herself from fuming at a Democratic lawmaker who called for the return of the Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The Fox News host came out guns blazing on Tuesday night as she interviewed Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, who went to El Salvador on Monday to visit the deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“You think that your trip to El Salvador would somehow deliver what you think is due process for Mr. Abrego Garcia?” Ingraham said.

“I believe that the president needs to follow the law in this case,” Ansari began to say, referring to the unanimous Supreme Court decision ordering the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. after the government admitted it made a mistake in deporting him.

Just wrapped up a productive day here in El Salvador advocating for Kilmar Abrego Garcia and so many others who are illegally imprisoned.



We aren’t letting Trump off the hook–we will keep putting the pressure until he respects due process and the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/P6OCR9PWeF — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) April 21, 2025

But Ingraham immediately cut her off, saying: “It seems like a political stunt.”

The two women continued to speak over each other until an exasperated Ingraham told her guest that the crosstalk is “annoying for the viewers.”

Over the next few minutes, Ansari stressed that Abrego Garcia’s case was a bipartisan issue concerning the rule of law while Ingraham rolled her eyes and doubled down on the Trump administration’s talking points about the deportee’s alleged gang affiliation and history of domestic violence.

Toward the end of the fiery conversation, Ingraham brought up an unrelated case of an immigrant who was charged with the murder of his Maryland girlfriend.

“You are changing the subject,” Ansari fired back, triggering another round of crosstalk. “Today, we are here to talk about the lack of due process for an individual who was illegally deported from this country… Any violence against anyone in this country is appalling.”

At one point, the congresswoman was talking about the Constitution and the Supreme Court when Ingraham cut her off again.

“Just wait, take a breath,” the Fox anchor said, raising a finger at Ansari. “If he’s undeported [sic], he will be deported from the United States. That will make you miserable, correct?”

Ansari began to respond but Ingraham bid her goodbye as she moved on to the next guest: “We got it, we got, we got it. You will never support the deportation of this individual; that is the truth.”