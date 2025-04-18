Trump Unleashes Bonkers Rant About ‘Really Scary’ Deported Dad

Donald Trump launched an angry attack on Democrats and the media for focusing their energy on a deported dad he branded a dangerous gang member.

Trump doubled down on White House allegations that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, was a “really scary” criminal. And he slammed the media for treating Abrego Garcia “like an angel.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant who lived in the U.S. legally with a work permit and was erroneously deported to El Salvador. Abrego Garcia Family/via REUTERS

Despite being castigated by a judge for ignoring orders to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, the president read out new details about claims the stranded father had been accused of domestic abuse and had gang affiliations.

The president stopped a press briefing following Dr. Mehmet Oz’s swearing in as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator on Friday to ask Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to get a letter from his desk he claimed to be “certified” from the State Department.

“Garcia is an illegal alien, an MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist,” said Trump, reading from the note, insisting it was based on “very legitimate” sources. “I assume,” he added.

“In 2019 Garcia was issued a deportation order,” Trump said, without explaining that it had been shelved.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hands U.S. President Donald Trump a document as he speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz as Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator in the Oval Office at the White House on April 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

“Two separate judges affirmed Garcia was a member of MS-13,” Trump claimed. “They kill people with knives because it’s more painful. Very famous for the knifing and killing of two young 16 year old girls walking to school one day, and they slice them up into little pieces and kill them.”

“Two separate judges affirmed—affirmed—Garcia was a member of MS-13,” he continued. “When Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money pouring out and a MS-13 gang symbol, and he was driving with two other known violent MS-13 gang members, two of the most violent members that we know of in the MS-13 gang of thugs.”

Following these remarks by Trump, CNN immigration correspondent Priscilla Alvarez provided a real-time fact-check, explaining that while ICE argued that Abrego Garcia had ties to MS-13 in two separate immigration hearings, the two judges Trump cited “did not conclusively find that he was part of MS-13.”

Trump went on to claim that Abrego Garcia’s wife filed for a protective order from him and said “he was violent and abusive and really scary, including allegations that he punched and scratched her on the eye, left her bleeding after throwing her laptop on the floor at her, ripped her shirt and ripped off her shorts. He then grabbed her arm, leaving very severe marks.”

The president read out testimony the wife allegedly gave in court, saying, “At this point, I’m afraid to be close to him. I just don’t want to be close. I have multiple photos and videos of how violent he can be and all of the bruises that he’s left on me.”

“This is the man that the Democrats are wanting us to fly back from El Salvador to be a happily ensconced member of the USA family. Isn’t it a shame?” the president said, referring to Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who flew out to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura issued a statement after the restraining order was first reported this week, saying, “After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution following a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a civil protective order, in case things escalated. Things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process. We were able to work through the situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling.”

“Our marriage only grew stronger in the years that followed. No one is perfect, and no marriage is perfect,” she added. “But that is not a justification for ICE’s action of abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from removal. Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him.”

Justice department officials have admitted Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake and a judge ruled the authorities should facilitate his return. But the White House has dismissed the court demands and insisted he is a dangerous gangster who would be deported again if he tried to enter the United States.

Trump complained, “I’ve been hit pretty hard by fake shows, fake news, MSNBC in particular, where they talk about how evil I am that this man would be thrown out of our country.”

“Who they don’t talk about is that wonderful Angel mom who lost her daughter, who had five beautiful children, and she was killed, violently, killed violently,” he continued, referring to Patty Morin, who spoke at the White House on Wednesday about the brutal murder of her daughter, Rachel, in 2023.

The 24-year-old killer, an undocumented immigrant, was found guilty on Monday of the vicious rape and murder. Although the killing happened in Maryland, it has nothing to do with Abrego ’s situation.

“She spoke unbelievably,” Trump said. “And the fake news didn’t pick it up. She spoke. She was in tears. She’s devastated. Her life is, you know, essentially, she’s told me her life is like over.”

“But it was like, I think, no stories,” he said. “Zero stories. Was the most emotional thing. Everybody that watched it, they couldn’t believe it. The fake news refused to put it up. So it’s very sad. And yet they talk about this guy, like he’s an angel.”

“See the angel up there?” he added, pointing across the room. “They think he’s like that.”