Fox News’ Stock Market Spin Breaks Jimmy Kimmel’s Brain

'BOOTLICKERS'

“It’s embarrassing,” Kimmel said about Fox News’ coverage this week.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Jimmy Kimmel is stressed about the ongoing stock market chaos spurred by President Trump’s controversial tariffs, but there is at least one part of it he can enjoy.

“The fun part is watching his groupies, the bootlickers on Fox & Friends, try to spin [the tariffs] as if they are a good thing,“ Kimmel said in his Tuesday monologue.

He played a Fox & Friends clip where co-host Brian Kilmeade praised Trump for having “gotten the world’s attention” and creating a situation that “nobody could ignore.”

“Well, that is true,” Kimmel replied. “You know what else nobody can ignore? A homeless person waving a full diaper over his head. That doesn’t make it a positive.”

Kimmel claimed to understand exactly why Fox News is reacting to the stock market crash this way:

“Fox has been working very hard to pretend that what Trump is doing is good for us because they are terrified of him,” Kimmel said. “He turns on them, next thing you know Newsmax is on top.”

Stocks at Newsmax–Fox News’ main competitor in conservative cable news–were briefly valued higher than Fox’s last week before suddenly plummeting 80% in the days since.

“For those who don’t watch Fox, we put together a montage to demonstrate what is actually going on in the world this week compared to what they’re saying on Fox,” Kimmel continued.

He play clips of other news networks covering the stock market crash seriously, interspersed with Fox News clips trying to downplay or distract from the crisis.

The last clip was of Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy trying to prove he could outrun a horse.

“Look at him go,” Kimmel said. “He should just keep running and never, never come back. Because it’s embarrassing.”

