Fox Pundit Freaks Out Over J.Lo’s Steamy AMAs Kiss Sequence

Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren was not impressed with Jennifer Lopez’s risqué choreography at the American Music Awards.

Lopez hosted the awards ceremony Monday night but at one point–dressed in a glittery bodysuit–the singer got people talking when she locked lips with several dancers during a fast-paced performance.

While many fans loved it and others were a little confused, some right-wing social media personalities were predictably upset, in particular about the “lesbian kiss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lahren took aim at Lopez’s age instead, claiming the performance was inappropriate for a 55-year-old woman.

Jennifer Lopez made out with multiple dancers during her performance in Las Vegas. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“Isn’t it pathetic that every award show has to devolve into this weird crap?” the Fox News contributor posted on X. “Jennifer Lopez is 55 fricken years old. This is an embarrassing cry for attention. Sad.”

Lahren is known for her shock jock takes. She once compared social distancing to “wilful slavery” and suggested former Vice President Kamala Harris “slept her way to the top.” She regularly appears on Fox News programs such as Outnumbered and hosts Fearless on Outkick, a Fox-owned sports and opinion platform.

A representative of Lopez did not immediately return a request for comment.

Tomi Lahren is known for controversy-driving takes and performative outrage. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Con

It’s certainly not the first time entertainers have been targeted by MAGA culture warriors. After the Super Bowl, conservatives were up in arms about Kendrick Lamar’s performance, complaining that they didn’t get it.

Meanwhile, Fox pundits weren’t happy with one soft political swipe at Donald Trump at the Oscars. And following the Olympics opening ceremony last year, the right was furious about what some of them called “satanic” imagery.

Lopez stumped for former President Joe Biden and Harris during both their presidential campaigns and performed at Biden’s 2020 inauguration. She publicly slammed Donald Trump after his much-maligned Madison Square Garden rally last year.

When she was finalizing her divorce from actor Ben Affleck earlier this year, she faced mockery from multiple media personalities.