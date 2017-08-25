Fox Sports Hires Michael Vick as NFL Analyst

Fox Sports has hired former star quarterback Michael Vick will serve as a studio analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff during the 2017 season. The formal announcement will reportedly come Sunday, but Vick already spoke to USA Today, telling the newspaper: “I’m very excited. Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.” Vick was a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, playing six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being convicted in 2007 of operating a dogfighting ring on his Virginia property. He returned to the NFL in 2009, playing with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers before officially retiring earlier this year.
