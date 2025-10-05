Fox’s NFL Hosts Send ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ to Mark Sanchez After Stabbing and Arrest

Fox Sports has given a brief nod to its absent host Mark Sanchez after his arrest early Saturday morning.

Sanchez, 38, was stabbed during an altercation with a truck driver in Indianapolis, and later charged on three misdemeanor counts.

The former NFL quarterback was in the city to commentate on today’s Raiders v. Colts game, and his replacement was explained away before kickoff.

Mark Sanchez was hospitalized and arrested Saturday morning. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After a very upbeat introduction, sportscaster Chris Myers opened: “Thank you for being with us and for tuning in. I’m Chris Myers along with Brady Quinn who is stepping in for Mark Sanchez.”

He then alluded to the violent Saturday brawl, adding: “And obviously we all want to send out our thoughts and prayers to Mark and those involved in Friday’s incident as we get ready for today’s game.”

Not spending too much time discussing exactly why Sanchez was absent, he segued: “And this game should be a good one!”

Fox Sports fans blasted the station for their words toward Sanchez. Fox Sports

Many people expressed their disappointment with the brief mention, with one writing on X: “Stuff like this is why people can’t stand Fox. Thoughts and prayers? Buddy assaulted an almost 70 year-old.”

Another raged: “‘Our thoughts and prayers are with’ the aggressor in this incident,” adding, “This is a bad look.”

This isn’t the first offering of thoughts and prayers from Fox Sports hosts towards their colleague, who is currently awaiting a hearing on Tuesday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark Sanchez, his family and all of those involved. pic.twitter.com/dHXxFM0R1W — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2025

Prior to the game, Myers reposted a clip of fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson, who echoed on X: “Alright, Friday night one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around.

“And at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, his family, and all of those involved.”

Similarly, Fox Sports gave their official platitudes in a statement posted on the platform.

FOX Sports Statement:



“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez was hospitalized after the altercation on Saturday, and then arrested on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. The New York Post reported that the other man allegedly involved in the incident was also hospitalized.

According to the Guardian, a police affidavit based on video footage of the incident shows Sanchez chasing after the driver, who believed Sanchez was “trying to kill him” and used pepper spray on the sportscaster.

The former NFL quarterback suffered stab wounds, and faces three misdemeanor charges. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

When Sanchez continued advancing on the man he was stabbed, after which he allegedly threw the man to the ground and fled.