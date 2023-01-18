Fox’s Larry Kudlow Warns Wind Farms Are ‘Killing Whales’ and ‘Everything!’

Echoing his old boss Donald Trump on Wednesday, Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow hyperbolically raged about wind turbines supposedly destroying the environment, “killing whales,” and “killing everything.”

Kudlow, who served as ex-president Trump’s top economic adviser (and chief COVID denier), appeared on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon to react to climate envoy John Kerry’s recent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Kerry’s remarks, which featured him saying it’s “almost extraterrestrial to think about saving the planet,” were predictably mocked by conservative media.

After calling Kerry a “crazy, lefty, hippie do-gooder” and grousing about the ex-senator’s calls for more money to fight climate change, Kudlow then took issue with the current global push to increase green renewable. “He’s extraterrestrial—I don’t get any of that stuff,” Kudlow said at one point, adding that the only “solution” to addressing climate change is increasing economic growth and hope for technological advances.

“Right now, it’s throw money at it, and push bad technology and bad solutions, right? And it’s not working,” Fox News anchor Sandra Smith agreed.

Kudlow, meanwhile, immediately griped about wind power and the supposed dangers related to it.

“That’s correct! You are destroying the environment, by the way, you are destroying the environment with all these wind farms,” an animated Kudlow declared. “For example, ok, killing whales, killing birds, killing everything!”

“He doesn’t understand economics. He’s attacking growth yesterday and today it’s ‘money, money, money!’ It’s like, let’s give more foreign aid to governments, it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” he continued. “Fiscal dementia, Biden accused the Republicans of fiscal dementia. That was crazy. Mr. Kerry is accused of climate dementia.”

The “consistently wrong” pundit’s claim that wind turbines are “killing whales” is likely tied to a “clean ocean” organization joining up with other local community groups to suggest that testing for offshore wind power is responsible for recent whale deaths in the area. While these groups have called for preparation to be halted on the wind farms, environmental and fishing organizations have said there’s “no evidence” the whales’ deaths are linked to offshore wind.

Trump, of course, has been on a years-long crusade against windmills that began when he tried to get them banned near his Scottish golf course. Since then, he has relentlessly blamed wind turbines for not only being “ugly” and useless when there’s no wind, but also murdering birds en masse and even causing cancer. And yes, much like Kudlow on Wednesday, Trump has claimed that wind turbines “kill everything.”

Needless to say, much of what the disgraced twice-impeached former president has said about wind power is misleading and false.