Trump Revives His War on Windmills With Crazy Old Man Statement
THE HORROR
Several years after first declaring war on windmills, Donald Trump waded back into the wind farm fray on Tuesday with a bitter statement mocking Joe Biden’s administration for daring to approve the nation’s first major offshore wind farm. “Congratulations to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for the privilege they will have in looking at massive windmills that have been approved by the Biden Administration and are being built, in China of course, as part of an extraordinarily large wind farm,” Trump said in a statement. The 45th president, whose track record includes dozens of rollbacks that experts warned would weaken environmental protections, went on to lament that wind power “kills birds, affects the sea, ruins the landscape, and creates disasters for navigation.” (Thankfully, he left out his false 2019 claim that wind mills cause cancer.)
“In any event, Martha’s Vineyard, an absolutely wonderful place, will never be the same. Good luck!” he wrote. The salty statement came in response to the news that the Biden administration gave the final go-ahead to the Vineyard Wind project, an offshore wind farm that could provide enough electricity for about 400,000 homes. The project, which is ultimately meant to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change, is a joint venture of Oregon-headquartered Avangrid Renewables and Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.