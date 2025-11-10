Prison Official Is Sick of Being Ghislaine’s ‘B***h’ at Club Fed

A top prison official is complaining that he is “sick” of being Ghislaine Maxwell’s “b---h” at her cushy new prison digs.

That is according to whistleblowers who spoke to the House Committee on the Judiciary, whose ranking member laid out the insight in a fiery letter to President Donald Trump.

Ghislaine Maxwell and President Donald Trump were photographed together several times in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) wrote that guards at the so-called “Club Fed,” officially Federal Prison Camp Bryan, are waiting on the convicted sex trafficker “hand and foot.”

The Maryland lawmaker alleged that anyone pushing back against the “grotesque pampering” of Maxwell is being “punished and retaliated against” by FPC Bryan Warden Tanisha Hall. Maxwell was transferred to the low-security camp, where inmates have access to pilates, after she met with a top DOJ official this summer.

Raskin wrote, “Within FPC Bryan, the deference and servility to Ms. Maxwell have reached such preposterous levels that one of the top officials at the facility has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b---h.’”

Raskin further alleged that the former socialite has received custom meals delivered to her cell, been given private workout sessions, has had access to computers brought in by visitors, and has been “allowed to enjoy recreation time in staff-only areas.”

An aerial view shows the prison camp where Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in Bryan, Texas. It is considered a “minimum-security” facility and is surrounded by residential streets, with few walls or fences. Go Nakamura/Reuters

“Needless to say, these luxuries and amenities have not been afforded to any other inmates and mark Ms. Maxwell more as a guest at a Trump hotel than a federal prisoner and child sex offender,” Raskin wrote.

Maxwell, 63, is said to be working on a “commutation application” to officially ask Trump, who partied with her several times in the 1990s and 2000s, to commute the 20-year sentence she was slapped with for her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell has some reason to believe Trump will approve a commutation.

After all, the Trump administration reportedly broke Bureau of Prisons rules to have Maxwell transferred to FPC Bryan, where she has since been given a puppy to play with. The president has refused to rule out pardoning her when asked.

Raskin demanded in his letter that Trump make Todd Blanche, the DOJ’s deputy attorney general and the president’s former personal lawyer, available for a congressional hearing. Blanche is the DOJ official who met with Maxwell just days before her transfer to Club Fed.

Raskin went as far as suggesting that Maxwell’s prison transfer was part of a quid pro quo agreement that saw her exonerate Trump of involvement with Epstein.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks with an enlarged letter behind him. The letter was allegedly sent by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday in 2003. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Maxwell’s testimony, the demonstrable actual ‘bulls--t’ in this episode, was clearly designed to exonerate you,” Raskin wrote to Trump. “Ms. Maxwell dutifully stated that she never saw you ‘in any inappropriate setting in any way,’ although she also testified ‘that there was nothing from President Trump’ in Mr. Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book—a flat-out lie directly contradicted by subsequent disclosures.”

Raskin was referencing a cryptic birthday letter that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein in 2003.

President Donald Trump and his future wife, Melania, partied with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell on multiple ocassions, photos show. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Maxwell’s attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment. The White House said that it does not comment on possible pardons.