I Didn’t Know Having Something Framed Could Be This Simple

Whenever I’m decorating a space, the last thing to go up on the walls is art. This is for two reasons, I think. First, it’s hard to know what should go up without having the rest of the room designed. But I think the bigger factor is that framing is hard. I’ve tried to do it myself, by buying frames from Amazon or the local art store but that just leaves me in a pit of despair everytime. I’ve tried to not do it at all and just use command strips on the wall, but that doesn’t look very good. Thankfully, I recently discovered Framebridge.

Framebridge is an online framing service that somehow manages to make framing things easy. They have a few physical locations, but I think the magic happens online. When you go on their site, you click on “Start Framing.” From there, they ask you what you’re framing. They’ll prompt you to take a picture of whatever it is so they can put it into their software. Once uploaded, you can see what their vast variety of different frames look like surrounding your work, and you can choose between special options, like float mounting, to really help your piece stand out. Once you’ve selected your perfect frame, they’ll ask how you plan on getting them your piece of art. If you have packaging, they’ll send you a shipping label to print, but if you don’t, they’ll send you a tube or a flat mailer specifically designed for the dimensions of your piece. Pretty cool. In about 2 weeks, your art will arrive at your front door. Better yet, they include all the hooks necessary to hang it up on the wall.

Now, I’m tempted to frame pretty much everything I own and in turn, frame things for other people as gifts — which I’m learning isn’t such a bad thing thanks to Framebridge.

